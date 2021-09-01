Kim Kardashian hits 250 million Instagram followers: see the first pic she posted almost 10 years ago

Kim Kardashian has reached another ridiculous milestone. On Wednesday, September 1st the influencer hit 250 million followers on Instagram after being on the site for almost 10 years. The riveting news comes 1 week after her sister Khloé Kardashian hit 178 million on the app. Unlike her sister who went topless for the occasion, Kim shared a photo of her daughter Chicago West hugging her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson. She tagged her sisters Kylie Jenner and wrote, “250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys! 😍🥰. I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete.” The picture was cute but what‘s the first photo Kim shared on the gram using her Blackberry? Scroll down to see the photo.

Kim shared her first post on the now $102 billion app on February 19th, 2012. Back in 2019, she told Medium making her first Instagram was something she will never forget. “For my first Instagram — I’ll never forget this. Because I’m always glammed up, when I’m at home I’m in a robe 24/7. And I have the same two or three pajamas that I wear all the time. They have holes in them, and I can’t get rid of them. So I was wearing a pink-and-white-striped robe from Victoria’s Secret. My hair was in a ponytail. I always know my glam. I was sitting in my glam room and we took a picture on my BlackBerry, and I posted it, like, ‘Hey guys. I’m on Instagram.”