Zendaya responded with a flirty comment to Tom Holland’s birthday post

Today is Zendaya’s 25th birthday! A lot of times when it is a celebrity’s birthday, the person’s significant other, friends, and family will take to social media to wish them a happy birthday. So when actor Tom Holland wished Zendaya a happy birthday on Instagram today, the Internet went bananas.

The 25-year-old posted a photo of him and Zendaya in a dressing room, Holland dressed in his Spiderman costume. He captioned the photo, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.” Zendaya reponded a few hours later with a flirty comment writing, “Calling now♥️.”

Fans of the two quickly took to the comment section of the actor’s post. “I AM DECEASED,” wrote one fan. A lot of other comments had heart emojis.

For some backstory, the actor and actress have confused the world, leaving people wondering if the two are dating in real life. Holland and Zendaya co-starred in the ‘Spiderman’ movies where Tom plays Superman and Zendaya is his co-star as MJ, his friend and love interest.

A source told People magazine in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically seeing each other.

What really drove people to think the two are dating is when a photo of Zendaya and Holland kissing in the car seemed to have proved rumors to be true. Then according to BuzzFeed, the two attended a wedding together recently. The third movie in the ‘Superman’ franchise, ‘No Way Home’ , premieres this December.