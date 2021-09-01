Chyno Miranda finally confirms rumors that he and Natasha Araos are separated

After rumors about their separation, Chyno Miranda and Natasha Araos confirmed the news via Instagram. The Venezuelan couple posted a video addressing the end of their marriage.

“We’ve not been together as a couple for more than a year,” confirmed Chyno in a joint statement with Natasha. “This part of the video makes me sad. I have to confess. I have to be honest with everyone. I respect her as a wife and I respect my home as well,” the singer stated.

The couple did not reveal further details about their separation. Chyno made mention of the allegations Natasha was subjected. They stated that she was with him all along during his recovery process from the peripheral neuropathy and COVID-19. She never abandoned him.

“We are hurt by those people who believed the false accusations that have been said about Natasha. It’s all a lie, she’s been with me since day one,” Chyno said.

©@tashie_net



Chyno aseguró que bloqueará y borrará los comentarios de las personas que hablen mal de ellos o con cosas falsas

Natasha thanked Chyno for his words, “We have lived very hard times as a couple, as a family. Because of what happened between us and Jesus’ (Chyno) health. I never doubted that he was going to be back and healthy,” she commented.

I want you to know that I am proud of the family we have. From our love we have a spectacular son. Despite the fact that Jesus and I will take different paths, we are going to be the best team to give our son a healthy, calm and happy life.”

©@tashie_net



Chyno y Natasha son padres de Lucca

With tears in his eyes, Chyno concluded: “We ask for your consideration and respect during this difficult situation.” Natasha added: ”Just as we have been super honest with you at all times, we ask for your respect in this very intimate moments.”

©@tashie_net



Chyno y Natasha aseguraban que todo estaba en orden