Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson happily co-parent while taking True to gymnastics

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian seemed more than happy to co-parent during a recent outing with their daughter, True Thompson, on the way to the 3-year-old’s gymnastics class.

The on-again, off-again couple were seen walking through a parking lot in Los Angeles on their way to drop the toddler off on Tuesday, August 31. This comes just a few days after they were spotted together at LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James’ birthday party over the weekend.

According to reports from PEOPLE, Kardashian and Thompson are not back together, despite their multiple sightings together.

“Khloé and Tristan continue to keep things friendly. They were both invited to the birthday party and hung out a bit. They arrived with separate groups of friends though,” a source told the publication.

As evidenced by their outing with True just yesterday, Khloé and Tristan are trying to keep their 3-year-old daughter as their number one priority throughout the ups and downs of their relationship.

“They spent time together with True over the weekend as well. Khloé‘s goal is always to create the best situation for True,” says the source. “Regardless what happens with Tristan, Khloé wants True to know that both of her parents love her tremendously.”

While it’s hard to keep track of their constantly-changing relationship status, back in June, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson had split amid rumors about the athlete‘s alleged infidelity, once again.

Earlier this month, a source told the mad that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is not considering getting back with the NBA player, but says she is still “happy” co-parenting with him.