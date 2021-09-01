David Archuleta opens up about his LGBTQ+ journey and how God told him to come out publicly

Former “American Idol” David Archuleta is reflecting on his journey as part of the LGBTQ+ community. The singer came out in 2014 as gay to his family, and seven years later, he took social media to share with the world his sexual orientation publicly.

After going viral, in an interview with TODAY, the star reveals how he feels after sharing the news. “I was shocked, because I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be a bigger deal, maybe I’ll get 30,000 or 40,000 likes, if that,’ because I know this is a controversial topic and a lot of people have assumed things about me and tried to label me in the past,” he told the publication. “But it exploded. I didn’t realize all the media outlets were going to talk about it, but the way that they did, it was so respectful.”

The 30-year-old Honduran-descent and Nashville resident also said he was worried about how the LGBTQ+ community would react to “the intersectionality of religion in his coming out post.” According to Archuleta, he thought about how “they’ve been treated” by some religious groups.

“A lot of conservative Christians follow what I do because that’s my own upbringing, and I’m still involved in that community,” he said. “But everyone on both sides … I was just amazed at how supportive and loving everyone was generally, for the most part, and for me, it was just a huge tender mercy.”

The Miami-native said he always felt different. “I always felt like my feelings were different, starting from a younger age, and I just thought maybe I need time to figure this out, and I’ll be able to understand this better or work it out,” he said. “I didn’t really want to be honest with myself because I was always embarrassed, and really, I was ashamed to feel that way. Just growing up in a religious household, the idea was, ‘Oh, this isn’t OK. It’s not right.‘”

According to the media outlet, in 2012, the singer decided to embark on a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile. “In terms of my feelings and my attractions, I thought if I’m there and I’m not focusing on anything else but serving God, then this must be the solution to fixing why I feel the way I feel,” he said. “Because I’m really trying hard to fix this. I really love God, and I really want to be close to him and do what he asks me, and so if he didn’t want me to have feelings for guys, I didn’t want to have them.”