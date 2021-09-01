Inside Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s budding romance

Things are quickly heating up between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, going from being spotted together once and shocking the world to being absolutely inseparable in an instant.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t look like things are slowing down any time soon. According to reports from PEOPLE, a source says, “They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry.”

While the pair haven’t commented on their relationship publicly, an industry source told the mag, “Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person.”

“Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright,” said another source.

“They both like to work and be busy,” says the industry source. “Channing especially has a full plate with work and his daughter. Zoe loves her work and has a diversity of talents as well. It is an interesting match.”

Though both Tatum and Kravitz worked on the 2017 animated film The Lego Batman Movie, the pair didn’t officially connect until the actress approached the Magic Mike star to be in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

“When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked,” Tatum said during an interview with Deadline in June. “I didn‘t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”