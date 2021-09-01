Gigi Hadid lets us in on farm life with her and daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is letting fans see a glimpse of her life throughout the month of August, which includes some rare snaps of her with her daughter, Khai.

On Tuesday, August 31, the supermodel celebrated the last day of the month with a photo dump from the past couple weeks, showing us all a tiny peek at what she’s been up to as we head into September. Included in the set of 10 photos was a few that show off Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm life with her 11-month-old daughter and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

In the first few slides, Hadid shared some pictures and videos of herself enjoying the summer in the comfort of her swimming pool, donning a sleek nude swimsuit.

Other photos from the set include a picture of fresh flowers, peppers and other vegetables being picked by Malik from a garden, and a casual workout selfie.

But, of course, fans were most excited to see the photos Gigi included with her daughter Khai, who was featured in two black and white photos. In one, Hadid stared at her little one as she took the almost her out to the land where her horses roam. In another, the baby played with blocks that spelled out “11 months,” showing just how close she is to celebrating her first birthday.

As shown in this glimpse of August, the supermodel and the former One Direction star have clearly settled into farm life, which makes it easier for them to keep their daughter’s face away from the public eye.

Back in March, for her Vogue cover story, Gigi discussed the benefits of being away from New York City while she raises her almost 1-year-old.

“I always want to be here full-time. I love the city, but this is where I‘m happiest,” she said of her life on the ranch at the time.

She continued, “I think she‘ll definitely be raised here. The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me. I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing.”