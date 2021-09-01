Sebastian Yatra jokes that Vin Diesel saved him from a hail storm

Sebastian Yatrahad the time of his life at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice, Italy. Everything was going well during the stunning fashion show when it suddenly started to hail. Thankfully the musician had his phone to capture the moment and as he was filming the one and only Vin Diesel appeared to “save” the day. On Monday August 30th Yatra shared a video on Instagram that showed Diesel in a yellow look with whoever’s job it is to hold his umbrella. The “Traicionera” singer took the opportunity to joke around with the actor and thanked him for saving the day. The “Fast & Furious” actor was more than happy to play along and flexed.

©Sebastian Yatra



Vin Diesel ‘saves’ Sebastian Yatra from hail

Yatra captioned the video, “Vin Diesel” saved us, check it out below:

The singer was one of many celebrities at the star-studded event. Following the show, he’s shared a close-up of his stunning turquoise Dolce & Gabanna suit and wrote, “I loved all the little things you said by DM” in the caption.