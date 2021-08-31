Adele continues to turn heads with her boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul are still going strong. The new couple has been keeping a relatively low profile but have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles hitting up nightclubs and enjoying dinner together. On Monday they headed downtown to the dinner-only Otium restaurant by Chef Timothy Hollingworth, per Page Six. She rocked an adorable pink, plaid Vivienne Westwood mini skirt, sheer black stocking, a black leg-sleeve turtle neck, and black mask. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and silver necklace. Photos of Adele’s 90s inspired posh look has people on social media saying they almost don’t even recognize her. The singer has lost more than 100 pounds after hanging her lifestyle. Sources confirmed Adele and Paul’s relationship status to multiple outlets back in July. At the time people freaked out when they realized Adele was at Game 5 of the NBA finals with him.

They’ve been spotted and about since attending birthday parties and grabbing dinner with friends. Over the weekend they were spotted leaving Lebron James’ wife, Savanah James, birthday celebration in West Hollywood. The two left out the back door of the nightclub and left in the same car. She looked stunning in a perfectly fitting dress that showed off her waistline. Adele was all of us who have worn the wrong shoes to the club and seemingly left barefoot as she was clutching her stilettos and handbag.

People have been invested in Adele’s new boo but many are more concerned about the release of her new album. A source told E! in June The Grammy award-winning singer is dropping her 4th studio album “Very soon” and has been spending months in the studio working on it. The new music will reportedly reveal some details about her divorce from Simon Konecki. “We‘re going to hear about her divorce,” the source said, ”and what she’s been going through.”