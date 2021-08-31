Watch Ariana Grande in action as a coach on ‘The Voice’

We’re finally getting a first look at Ariana Grande’s upcoming hosting gig on The Voice.
In a new first look at the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition show, the “thank u, next” singer can be seen for the first time as she takes a seat in the iconic red chairs.
While taking part in the blind auditions alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, Grande says to the camera, “I’m super moved by how brilliant the performers are.”
Elsewhere in the clip, Legend expresses concern about having Grande on board, admitting he’s nervous about competing with the powerhouse.
“Ariana is very talented. It’s going to be hard to convince someone to come to Team Legend, but I’m going to make my case,” he said.
As the “All Of Me” singer is shown trying to convince a contestant to be on his team, Grande slams down on her “thank u, next” buzzer to get him to stop talking, which causes all of the coaches to erupt in laughter.
“I’m proud of you,” says Shelton, who goes on to explain how he extended an “olive branch” to Grande because she’s the “new coach here.”
“When I’m not in the mix, I’m trying to help the kid out,” he said.
During a virtual Q&A for The Voice back in April, Shelton spoke about having Grande on the show, joking about the joy of having new competition to come out on top of.
“I’m excited about Ariana joining the show because it’s somebody new for me to beat,” he said at the time. “I’m tired of beating John every season — and Nick.”
He continued, “The easiest defeat of my career was Nick Jonas,” he added. ”So I’m looking for a challenge. I think Ariana could be a challenge. I’m looking forward to beating her though.”
As for Clarkson, she couldn’t be more excited for the new addition, saying on The Tonight Show that Grande and all of the veteran coaches were getting along well.
“I love [Ariana]!” Clarkson said. “We had actually run into each other a couple of times before, but not really like, been able to talk and she so‘s funny. Like, very witty.”
She went on to say, “We’ve already taped everything up to the lives, and she’s hysterical. We’ve never had a coach like her. I’ve only been there for eight seasons, but in all my seasons, I’ve never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I’m like, ‘I guess we should have mentioned that.’ No one’s ever mentioned it, and she’s really into it.”