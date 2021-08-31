Watch Ariana Grande in action as a coach on ‘The Voice’

We’re finally getting a first look at Ariana Grande’s upcoming hosting gig on The Voice.

In a new first look at the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition show, the “thank u, next” singer can be seen for the first time as she takes a seat in the iconic red chairs.

While taking part in the blind auditions alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, Grande says to the camera, “I’m super moved by how brilliant the performers are.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Legend expresses concern about having Grande on board, admitting he’s nervous about competing with the powerhouse.

“Ariana is very talented. It’s going to be hard to convince someone to come to Team Legend, but I’m going to make my case,” he said.

As the “All Of Me” singer is shown trying to convince a contestant to be on his team, Grande slams down on her “thank u, next” buzzer to get him to stop talking, which causes all of the coaches to erupt in laughter.

“I’m proud of you,” says Shelton, who goes on to explain how he extended an “olive branch” to Grande because she’s the “new coach here.”

“When I’m not in the mix, I’m trying to help the kid out,” he said.

During a virtual Q&A for The Voice back in April, Shelton spoke about having Grande on the show, joking about the joy of having new competition to come out on top of.