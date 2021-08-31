Sofia Vergara’s lingerie brand is about size inclusivity and empowering women

Sofia Vergara has proven herself to be more than just an actress - she’s also a successful businesswoman. The Colombian beauty co-founded a lingerie brand called EBY, which stands for Empowered by You, and it just received $6 million in funding, according to Blue Mountain Eagle.

The brand first launched in 2018 and its mission is to “reposition underwear as a tool for empowerment rather than one of seduction.” In addition to EBY’s mission, its bra and panties are made with “no-slip-grip” technology, they have a wide range of sizes, and 10 percent of their sale profits go to the Seven Bar Foundation, which is a non-profit that provides loans to impoverished women to start their own businesses, according to Blue Mountain Eagle.

Renata Black is the co-founder of the brand with Vergara.“The goal for EBY is that every single woman who is wearing leggings should be wearing EBY underwear. Hard stop, period,” CEO Black told WWD.