Sofia Vergara’s lingerie brand is about size inclusivity and empowering women

Sofia Vergara has proven herself to be more than just an actress - she’s also a successful businesswoman. The Colombian beauty co-founded a lingerie brand called EBY, which stands for Empowered by You, and it just received $6 million in funding, according to Blue Mountain Eagle.
The brand first launched in 2018 and its mission is to “reposition underwear as a tool for empowerment rather than one of seduction.” In addition to EBY’s mission, its bra and panties are made with “no-slip-grip” technology, they have a wide range of sizes, and 10 percent of their sale profits go to the Seven Bar Foundation, which is a non-profit that provides loans to impoverished women to start their own businesses, according to Blue Mountain Eagle.
Renata Black is the co-founder of the brand with Vergara.“The goal for EBY is that every single woman who is wearing leggings should be wearing EBY underwear. Hard stop, period,” CEO Black told WWD.
“Why? Because I don’t care what product you put next to our product, we are the authority when it comes to seamless because of our technology. It’s a technology that solves the one problem that women have, which is riding, bunching or picking a wedgie where you don’t want to. So it’s really a performance-based product.”
“It’s a given [at this point]. There’s representation, of course. That shouldn’t be a novelty. But being able to enable women to make an impact with the one decision she makes, that’s awesome. I can make an impact with just the underwear I decide to wear. There was definitely a hole in the market, because nobody was really doing that.
“People are now looking for more purpose within the brands that they’re supporting. Most of our demographic wants to have an impact,” Black continued.