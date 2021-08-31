Dwayne Johnson reacts to viral police officer who looks JUST like him

Even Dwayne Johnson is surprised at how much this police officer looks like him.
After photos of The Rock’s doppelgänger went viral, the actor retweeted a side-by-side comparison to add his own commentary, shocked at just how much this man from Alabama resembles him.
“Oh s**t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” Johnson wrote, joking that the police officer is cooler than him. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service.”
He went on to offer his lookalike, Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff‘s Office, a day of story-telling over a glass of his tequila, Teremana.
“One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock” stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.”
Oh shit! Wow.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021
Guy on the left is way cooler.
Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfieldshttps://t.co/G38tOr68cW
Fields responded by showing off the bottle of Teremana he already has in-hand, posting a picture of him with the tequila and writing, “Thanks brother & cheers”
@TheRock Thanks brother & cheers 🍻 @Teremana 💪🏽😎 pic.twitter.com/eBvPPTThes— Eric Fields (@EricFieldsLEO) August 31, 2021
People online first discovered The Rock’s lookalike from a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff‘s Office two weeks ago, when a local man asked another law enforcement officer to meet the deputy “that people say looks like ‘The Rock.’ ”
Fields honored the request and stopped by the Hartselle Walmart for the meet and greet with his fan.
Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time people have said he looks like the movie star. He talked about his experience being compared to movie stars in a recent interview with AL.com.
“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” he told the outlet. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess,” he teased of the “running joke” in his area.
A Deputy U.S. Marshal, Fields previously worked at the jail, in investigations, in the special victims unit and with drug-endangered children. Rising through the ranks to become lieutenant over patrol, he oversees tactical training and serves as a firearms instructor today.
Beyond the real-life resemblance to The Rock, Fields said he seizes every opportunity to connect with the public in the local area.
“We really love to get involved with the community, cut up and be neighbors -- not just enforcement,” he told the outlet.