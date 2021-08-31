JAY-Z reveals the best part about collaborating with Beyoncé

JAY-Z is opening up about his relationship with Beyoncé, admitting he is proud of her success and describing her as “inspiring.”

Loading the player...

The 51-year-old singer and entrepreneur took a moment to talk about his wife during his most recent interview, as he was announcing the reopening of his iconic 40/40 Club in New York City.

The star was first asked how he felt about collaboration with the acclaimed singer, to which he said Beyoncé is “super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,“ adding that she is an incredibly hard worker, super talented and very inspiring.”

The celebrity couple recently joined forces for the ABOUT LOVE campaign, for none other than Tiffany & Co. The first images for the campaign quickly went viral on Twitter, as fans made positive comments about their looks and success, promoting the exclusive jewelry for the brand.

The priceless Tiffany Diamond has only been worn by three women since its discovery in 1877. Today, @Beyonce becomes the first Black woman and fourth person to wear the legendary stone. #AboutLove#TiffanyAndCopic.twitter.com/p2j4k4qOka — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) August 23, 2021

Beyoncé modeled the coveted Tiffany Diamond, a 128-carat yellow diamond, worn by Audrey Hepburn during the Breakfast At Tiffany’s press tour in 1961, and by Lady Gaga during the 2019 Oscars. While the rapper wore Jean Schlumberger’s iconic Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed on his cufflinks.

In a statement for the campaign, Beyoncé and JAY-Z stated that for this new collaboration, “Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate.”