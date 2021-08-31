Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes exposes Scott Disick for shady DM

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, but some people aren’t too happy about their seemingly-perfect relationship.

Ever since they went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021, Kourtney and Travis have shared more of their personal lives than ever before, constantly posting PDA-filled pictures and lovey-dovey messages all across social media. Their affection isn’t just for photos, though--almost every time the couple is photographed by paparazzi or fans, in their natural habitat, these two just can’t keep their hands off one another.

While everyone in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s camp has spoken about how happy they are for Kourtney and her newfound love, there’s one person in her life who isn’t too over-the-moon about it: her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. To make matters all the more complicated, the one exposing Scott for his jealous ways is another one of Kardashian’s exes, Younes Bendjima.

On Monday, August 30, the 28-year-old model posted screenshots of an Instagram DM that he claims to have received from Disick regarding Kardashian‘s PDA with Travis Barker. In the message, Scott insulted the couple’s affection for one another while sharing a photo of them passionately kissing during their recent vacation in Italy.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this,” Disick wrote in the alleged message, attaching a paparazzi photo. “In the middle of Italy.”

To that, Bendjima responded: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

Over the screenshot, she added more text, writing, “keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

©Younes Bendjima





Bendjima went on to address his DMs from the reality star in a second Instagram Story, writing, “Couldn‘t miss this one. He [had] been playing around for too long, [I’m too] tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now.”