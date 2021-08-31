Olympia Ohanian tried her best to make her dad’s hair look good

It’s safe to say that Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s toddler Olympia is adorable. She further proved her cuteness in a recent Instagram video that Ohanian shared of him and his four-year-old.

The co-founder of Reddit posted a video to his Instagram of him laying in bed with his famous long locks spread out on his pillow. In the video, a small hand that belongs to Olympia is brushing his hair. The 38-year-old captioned his video saying, “Y‘all kept bugging me about my hair, so I finally got a new stylist. Notice how @olympiaohanian didn’t answer my question?? ‘MAYBE.’”

In the video, Ohanian is heard asking his daughter what she is doing and her little voice replied, “Brushing your hair.” He then asked Olympia, “Are you going to make me beautiful?” Olympia hilariously responded, “Maybe, maybe!”

The comment section was filled with hilarious comments. One follower wrote, “Olympia said I will do my best. I’m not a miracle worker.” “She’s doing all she can but it’s too soon to tell if you’ll be beautiful at the end 😂,” wrote another commenter.