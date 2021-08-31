Olympia Ohanian tried her best to make her dad’s hair look good

It’s safe to say that Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s toddler Olympia is adorable. She further proved her cuteness in a recent Instagram video that Ohanian shared of him and his four-year-old.
The co-founder of Reddit posted a video to his Instagram of him laying in bed with his famous long locks spread out on his pillow. In the video, a small hand that belongs to Olympia is brushing his hair. The 38-year-old captioned his video saying, “Y‘all kept bugging me about my hair, so I finally got a new stylist. Notice how @olympiaohanian didn’t answer my question?? ‘MAYBE.’”
In the video, Ohanian is heard asking his daughter what she is doing and her little voice replied, “Brushing your hair.” He then asked Olympia, “Are you going to make me beautiful?” Olympia hilariously responded, “Maybe, maybe!”
The comment section was filled with hilarious comments. One follower wrote, “Olympia said I will do my best. I’m not a miracle worker.” “She’s doing all she can but it’s too soon to tell if you’ll be beautiful at the end 😂,” wrote another commenter.
Olympia’s tennis icon of a mom made headlines last week when she decided to opt out of this year’s U.S. Open, which kicked off this week, due to a torn hamstring.
Williams took to Instagram to share the news with the world. “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” the athlete wrote.
“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play. I‘ll miss seeing the fans but I’ll be cheering on everyone from afar. Thank you for your continued love and support. I’ll see you soon,” she wrote.