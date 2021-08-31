Jennifer Lopez’s mom and Ben Affleck join forces in new gambling commercial

Ben Affleck is strengthening his relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom! The actor was spotted directing a brand new commercial for a gaming app, alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Lupe Rodríguez.

The commercial for mobile sports betting and iGaming app WynnBET shows Ben entering the casino floor in Las Vegas, while J.Lo’s mom shows her incredible gaming abilities playing multiple slot machines at once.

The Hollywood star and director can be seen getting betting advice, and making some funny references from his hometown of Boston.

Fans of the iconic couple are aware that Ben and Lupe love playing at the casino, as they have been photographed gambling before, so this means the two families are enjoying spending time together.

A close source to the pair revealed that the singer “has made a big effort to get to know Ben‘s kids and welcome them into her home and her life,“ going strong with their relationship and getting more serious every day.

“They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond,” the source added.

The celebrity family, including Ben’s daughters, 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphine, and Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, was spotted enjoying a Hollywood performance of Hamilton and entering the legendary Magic Castle in Los Angeles.