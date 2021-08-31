Camila Cabello said Taylor Swift would be her fabulous fairy godmother in real life

Camila Cabello is starring in the new modern day version of ‘Cinderella’ alongside Billy Porter. For the premiere of the Amazon Studios film, the singer walked the red carpet looking stunning in a gown fit for a princess.

©GettyImages



Camila Cabello looked like a princess at last night’s premiere.

The premiere took place Monday night at the Greek Theatre and for the occasion, Cabello wore a sparkling embroidered high-low Oscar de la Renta gown. The gown had a bedazzled bodice, a black skirt that was shorter in the front and longer in the back. The ‘Havana’ singer paired the couture gown with black thigh-high boots, diamond stud earrings, and a silver clutch.

Since the dress was stunning in itself, Cabello kept her hair simple in a low slicked-back ponytail with curled baby hairs, and simple makeup that consisted of thick winged liner and a nude lip.

©GettyImages



Some of the cast of ‘Cinderella.’

The movie, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video September 3, has a modern spin on the classic original Disney fairytale. While there is a prince in the film, the 2021 Cinderella is not concerned about finding him, she’s more focused on opening up her own dress shop, according to Yahoo! Life.

“I feel really pretty and I‘m really excited about tonight,” the 24-year-old said to Entertainment Tonight at the film’s red carpet. ”It’s amazing, and I think it’s definitely not sunk in yet.”