Camila Cabello said Taylor Swift would be her fabulous fairy godmother in real life

The actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of the Amazon Studios ‘Cinderella.’

-Miami

Camila Cabello is starring in the new modern day version of ‘Cinderella’ alongside Billy Porter. For the premiere of the Amazon Studios film, the singer walked the red carpet looking stunning in a gown fit for a princess.

Camila Cabello looked like a princess at last night’s premiere.

The premiere took place Monday night at the Greek Theatre and for the occasion, Cabello wore a sparkling embroidered high-low Oscar de la Renta gown. The gown had a bedazzled bodice, a black skirt that was shorter in the front and longer in the back. The ‘Havana’ singer paired the couture gown with black thigh-high boots, diamond stud earrings, and a silver clutch.

Since the dress was stunning in itself, Cabello kept her hair simple in a low slicked-back ponytail with curled baby hairs, and simple makeup that consisted of thick winged liner and a nude lip.

Some of the cast of ‘Cinderella.’

The movie, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video September 3, has a modern spin on the classic original Disney fairytale. While there is a prince in the film, the 2021 Cinderella is not concerned about finding him, she’s more focused on opening up her own dress shop, according to Yahoo! Life.

“I feel really pretty and I‘m really excited about tonight,” the 24-year-old said to Entertainment Tonight at the film’s red carpet. ”It’s amazing, and I think it’s definitely not sunk in yet.”

When it comes to acting, Cabello had a few pointers. “I‘ve been taking acting lessons for a while now... so that prepared me a lot. I think it’s all about being present and having fun and not taking yourself too seriously,” the ‘Never Be The Same’ singer said.

When asked who her real life fairy godmother is, Cabello said Taylor Swift holds that title for her. “I feel like Taylor Swift would be my fabulous godmother,” she said to ET. ”I started out and I was a teenager when I met her, like 18 or something, and she always gave me great advice. She was always really supportive of me and really nurturing and sweet. So in the industry, I would say her.”

In addition to Cabello and Porter in the film, Idina Menzel and Nicholas Galitzine are also starring in the movie.

