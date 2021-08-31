Carmen Villalobos y Sebastian CaIcedo HOLA! USA
Exclusiva: Carmen Villalobos y Sebastián Caicedo start a new chapter in their lives

With new goals on the horizon, the Colombian couple reveals that they have made the decision to live in Miami and have already bought their first home!

-Miami
This year is a very special one for Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo. They will celebrate 13 years as a couple and two years of marriage. Throughout this time, they have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in television. They nurture their relationship with discretion by keeping it out of the spotlight.

It seems like yesterday when the two met on the set of the novela, ‘Nadie es Eterno en el Mundo,’ (2007). More than a decade later, Carmen and Sebastian are starting the latest chapter together. In an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, the couple reveals that they’ve made the decision to move to Miami.

After a long process that was delayed by the pandemic, they were finally able to establish their love nest in Miami (La Ciudad del Sol) together with Carmen’s mother and her inseparable dogs: Freud, Capuchin and Mambo.

For the ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’ actress (Telemundo), this new cycle in her life is an invigorating one. In this spectacular photoshoot, Carmen and Sebastian got candid with the team and shared the meaning of their lives and the reason why they decided to establish their home in Florida. Plus, they told us about their amazing upcoming projects (soon to be shared with their followers). And yes, one day, they will have children running around the house!

Carmen Villalobos y Sebastian CaIcedo HOLA! USA Digital Cover©HOLA!
How do you feel about your new house in Miami?
At what point did you decide that you already wanted to buy a house?
También se mudaron con sus perritos, Freud, Capuchino y Mambo…
How is the decoration of the house coming along?
Carmen Villalobos y Sebastián Caicedo©HOLA!
Why did you make the final decision to move to Miami?
You leave many things behind in Colombia, what do they miss the most?
Carmen Villalobos HOLA! USA©HOLA!
How did your parents take the news?
Who does that in the house?
Carmen Villalobos y Sebastián Caicedo©HOLA!
Who is better in the kitchen?
And now that you already have the house, don’t you want to see children running around it. Will you be encouraged that have a bigger family?
Carmen Villalobos©HOLA!
What is the secret to maintaining such a beautiful and lasting relationship?
Carmen Villalobos y Sebastián Caicedo©HOLA!
How are you closing this yeas?
Sebastián Caicedo©HOLA!
Can you tell us what this project is about?
In November you will celebrate yours first Thanksgiving as a family in the United States ...
Carmen Villalobos y Sebastián Caicedo©HOLA!
