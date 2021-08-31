Exclusiva: Carmen Villalobos y Sebastián Caicedo start a new chapter in their lives

This year is a very special one for Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo. They will celebrate 13 years as a couple and two years of marriage. Throughout this time, they have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in television. They nurture their relationship with discretion by keeping it out of the spotlight.
It seems like yesterday when the two met on the set of the novela, ‘Nadie es Eterno en el Mundo,’ (2007). More than a decade later, Carmen and Sebastian are starting the latest chapter together. In an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, the couple reveals that they’ve made the decision to move to Miami.
After a long process that was delayed by the pandemic, they were finally able to establish their love nest in Miami (La Ciudad del Sol) together with Carmen’s mother and her inseparable dogs: Freud, Capuchin and Mambo.
For the ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’ actress (Telemundo), this new cycle in her life is an invigorating one. In this spectacular photoshoot, Carmen and Sebastian got candid with the team and shared the meaning of their lives and the reason why they decided to establish their home in Florida. Plus, they told us about their amazing upcoming projects (soon to be shared with their followers). And yes, one day, they will have children running around the house!