Exclusiva: Carmen Villalobos y Sebastián Caicedo start a new chapter in their lives

This year is a very special one for Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo. They will celebrate 13 years as a couple and two years of marriage. Throughout this time, they have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in television. They nurture their relationship with discretion by keeping it out of the spotlight.

It seems like yesterday when the two met on the set of the novela, ‘Nadie es Eterno en el Mundo,’ (2007). More than a decade later, Carmen and Sebastian are starting the latest chapter together. In an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, the couple reveals that they’ve made the decision to move to Miami.

After a long process that was delayed by the pandemic, they were finally able to establish their love nest in Miami (La Ciudad del Sol) together with Carmen’s mother and her inseparable dogs: Freud, Capuchin and Mambo.

For the ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’ actress (Telemundo), this new cycle in her life is an invigorating one. In this spectacular photoshoot, Carmen and Sebastian got candid with the team and shared the meaning of their lives and the reason why they decided to establish their home in Florida. Plus, they told us about their amazing upcoming projects (soon to be shared with their followers). And yes, one day, they will have children running around the house!

©HOLA!



Photo: Jesús Cordero | Makeup: Dima Osko | Hairstyle: Julián Bello | Stylist: Claudia Zuleta



How do you feel about your new house in Miami? [Carmen]: Very happy, we have always loved Miami, its climate, we always have a very delicious time here, so we made the decision to come and live here. [Sebastián]: Illusion of starting a new life, especially after everything we are going through with the pandemic. We are arriving with new illusions, with new dreams and we come to build many more here. At what point did you decide that you already wanted to buy a house? [Sebastián]: These are goals and dreams we built in advance, and buying a house is not that easy. We come from Colombia with a much weaker currency. It was a business opportunity that we saw a few years ago and have been paying little by little, taking out a 30-year loan ... don’t think that this has already been paid (laughs). We did like any person, we took out a loan, we had some savings and we are paying it off little by little. También se mudaron con sus perritos, Freud, Capuchino y Mambo… [Carmen]: Yes! They are our four-legged children. They are part of the family and they had to come here with us. [Sebastián]: They are already part of our family. Wherever we are, we always try to have them by our side. How is the decoration of the house coming along? [Sebastián]: We have learned that just because we have a house does not mean that we have to buy everything at once. The spaces must be filled little by little. We are not of many furniture - luxury ones. For now we are with the essentials. [Carmen]: We are looking at what we like and how each space in the house vibrates in order to decorate it.