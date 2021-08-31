Naomi Campbell says she sacrificed never finding a soulmate who understands you for her succesful career

Naomi Campbell is one of the most successful supermodels of all time but it didn’t come without hard work, sacrifices and dedication. The 51-year-old mother graced the cover of The Cut and shared some insight into her private life. She has dominated the modeling industry for decades but revealed the sacrifice she believes she made in return, was really finding a soulmate who will understand her. Read the details below.

©Getty



Naomi Campbell with Adam Clayton and Flavio Briatore

Campbell was briefly engaged to U2’s bassist, Adam Clayton, and later to Flavio Briatore but she has never been married. As noted by Page Six, in the past Campbell has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, and Robert DeNiro. In recent years she was linked to former One Direction singer Liam Payne and British rapper Skepta. The notoriously private A-lister told The Cut, “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you. It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

There have been multiple reports that Campbell has had a “secret American boyfriend” for almost 2 years, but if its true it seems she doesn’t consider him her soul mate. She introduced her daughter into the world in May with a picture of her hands holding the baby girl’s feet with the caption “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.” DailyMail noted at the time there were reports that she was going to raise her daughter with the secret boyfriend. Campbell was raised by a single mother and grandmother after her parents split while her mother was pregnant and she has said in the past she wanted a father figure whenever she decided to have a child. “I do want a father figure,” she said. “I think it’s important,” per Your Tango.

Campbell has not confirmed rumors that she welcomed her daughter via surrogacy but in 2017 she told Standard, “I think about having children all the time ... But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want,” seemingly referencing reproductive options like surrogacy and IVF. People noticed she was wearing what looked like a hospital bracelet in the photo she shared on IG, meaning she was present for her birth.