Orlando Bloom details terrifying accident: ‘I went to some dark places in my mind’

The actor previously talked about the incident in 2005, explaining that for four days, he faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Orlando Bloom is opening up about suffering a life-threatening accident back in 1998, after falling three stories when a drainpipe collapsed, as he attempted to climb a rooftop terrace with friends.

The Hollywood star, who was recently spotted partying in Italy with Katy Perry, took to social media to share how grateful he feels after surviving the terrifying situation, sharing a photo of himself riding a bike while wearing a brace.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” the actor shared.

Orlando posted a second photo of himself today riding a bike and admitted he is “grateful everyday” after having fully recovered, adding that he is grateful for his “limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now).”

The actor previously talked about the incident in 2005, explaining that for four days, he faced the idea of “living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I went to some dark places in my mind. I realized, I’m either going to walk again or I’m not.”

“Until you’re close to losing it, you don’t realize. I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn’t because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I’ve chilled,” Orlando shared.

