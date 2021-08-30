Nick Jonas takes a bite out of wife Priyanka Chopra’s back side in cheeky new pic

Nick Jonas already knows his wife is a snack.

On Sunday, August 29, Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie in a red bikini, which featured her husband eating off of her butt with a fork and a knife. She captioned the picture, “Snack🍴❤️.”

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the playful post--but some of Priyanka’s family members were a little taken aback by the PDA. In the comments section, the actress’ cousin, Indian actress Parineeti Chopra, wrote, “What is going on here the family is on instagram 😱 ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed.”

Just a few moments later, Chopra Jonas posted another selfie from her day in the sun, this time, showing off the front of her black and red bikini. “Sundays like this tho… ❤️” she wrote alongside the picture.

Jonas was quick to enter the comments section with a word that perfectly sums up his feelings from the pic before: “Yummy.”

This new photo op documents a reunion for the couple, which comes after Priyanka was away filming her new show Citadel in London as Jonas recently kicked off his Remember This Tour with his brothers, Kevin and Joe.

Chopra Jonas has spoken before about how she and her husband stay connected while they’re apart, opening up to PEOPLE in January about always supporting one another in everything they do.

“Nick always says this to me: ‘I’ll always be in your corner.’ He said that to me very early,” she told the magazine.

“It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, ‘I’m always in your corner. We’re not on different sides of the room.’ And it just changed the way I was talking to him,” she said at the time. “It became the greatest thing I feel about this partnership, and what makes me feel so confident in being able to do all the things I want to do.”