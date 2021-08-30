Heidi Klum was one proud mom as she watched her daughter walk the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

One of the many stars out and about at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy was Heidi Klum and her supermodel daughter Leni.

Heidi was not only there to witness the event, but she was there to watch her offspring own the runway at the major fashion event that took place during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge was one proud mom as she watched Leni strut down the runway at the Piazzetta San Marco. The 48-year-old posed a video of Leni wearing a blue satin mini dress, a statement jeweled necklace, and a matching crown.

In the video, the 17-year-old was seen doing her model walk and once she got to the steps, she stood there and posed before catching a glimpse of her mom on the runway and flashing a big smile. Heidi captioned the adorable video, “The smile when she sees mom 😁❤️🥰 @leniklum.”

As if these two could not get any cuter, while out for a night on the town in Venice, the mother-daughter duo wore coordinating Dolce & Gabbana silver metallic dresses. Heidi’s dress was floor length as her daughter’s version stopped at the knee. Heidi posted multiple Instagram photos of her and her lookalike daughter, one of them captioned “A night out in Venice 🇮🇹 @leniklum ❤️🥰 @dolcegabbana.”