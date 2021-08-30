Camila Cabello hopes more doors open after her acting debut in ‘Cinderella’

Camila Cabello is days away from celebrating and sharing with the world her first movie. The singer and now actress became a modern-day Cinderella for Amazon Studios’ upcoming film with the same name.

Contrary to the story we all knew, Amazon’s Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take where our ambitious princess perseveres to have a career instead of quitting everything for love.

©Amazon Prime Video





Cinderella will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on September 3rd, 2021. Ahead of the release date, the Cuban-American star held a virtual press conference, in which HOLA! USA had the chance to be part of and submit questions.

The “Havana” interpreter said that although she doesn’t have any offers at the moment, she hopes that Cinderella will open her path for more roles. “I don’t have anything planned after the ‘Cinderella’ release, but I fell in love with the experience and acting, so I hope this is the beginning of many more opportunities,” Cabello said.

©Amazon Prime Video





According to the star, she worked hard with an acting coach to deliver the best performance. “I prepared myself with Anthony Meindl, whose a great coach and a good friend of mine,” reveal the actress. “I started studying the script and doing the mood boards and watching musicals and movies, but the most memorable part is to be present and share with the other actors and collaborators. It is all about having fun and not taking everything so seriously. It is good to highlight that it doesn’t matter how much you prepared; it is what happens at the moment.”

Camila’s first role is a big win for the Hispanic and Latinx community. Although Cinderella is not a character created to represent specifically Latin American women, Cabello is advancing the visibility of our community. During the press conference, HOLA! USA asked the star, besides being a Latina actress playing the leading role, what else became a no-brainer when joining the project.

“Representation and diversity was a significant factor. If you see in the movie Billy Porter plays the role of an entity that exists without gender, you don’t know if it is a woman or man; it is just a magical entity, and to me, having someone like Billy representing the fairy godmother is another way to help people and younger generations feel represented,” the star said.