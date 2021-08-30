Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living their best lives in Italy together

It seems like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are never getting out of the honeymoon phase. While in attendance at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show that took place over the weekend in Venice, Italy, the famous couple extended their trip and turned it into a romantic getaway.
Kardashian posted a photo of her and her musician boyfriend to Instagram that did not leave much to the imagination. As the two relaxed on a yacht amid the stunning Venice backdrop, the Poosh founder wore a skimpy black string bikini as she kissed the Blink 182 drummer who was shirtless. The 42-year-old captioned the romantic picture, “That’s Amore.” Barker commented on the post with a black heart emoji.
Following that post, Kardashian shared another picture of the couple. This time the duo was more clothed as they were dressed up for the Dolce & Gabbana show. For the event, Kardashian wore a body-hugging sheer printed dress over black undergarments.
Her newly chopped hair was styled in soft waves and her glam was perfect. Barker wore an all-black suit with black sunglasses and black combat boots. The 42-year-old captioned the post with a single black heart and Barker commented on the post saying, “We’re moving to Italy.”
Aside from taking boat rides and attending the major fashion show, the couple strolled around Italy together wearing silver spiked black hoodies from Travis‘ label, DTA Records. Kardashian paired her hoodie with black pants while Barker opted for black pin striped pants that had a patch on the right thigh.
Later that day, the Poosh founder changed into a cropped black cardigan layered with an exposed bustier bralette and a red brocade skirt while Barker stayed in his same outfit but just removed his hoodie to expose a grey t-shirt underneath.