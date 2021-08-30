Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living their best lives in Italy together

It seems like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are never getting out of the honeymoon phase. While in attendance at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show that took place over the weekend in Venice, Italy, the famous couple extended their trip and turned it into a romantic getaway.

Kardashian posted a photo of her and her musician boyfriend to Instagram that did not leave much to the imagination. As the two relaxed on a yacht amid the stunning Venice backdrop, the Poosh founder wore a skimpy black string bikini as she kissed the Blink 182 drummer who was shirtless. The 42-year-old captioned the romantic picture, “That’s Amore.” Barker commented on the post with a black heart emoji.

Following that post, Kardashian shared another picture of the couple. This time the duo was more clothed as they were dressed up for the Dolce & Gabbana show. For the event, Kardashian wore a body-hugging sheer printed dress over black undergarments.