Kanye West claims new album ‘Donda’ was released without his permission

The controversial song features a collaboration with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, with both artists attending his listening party.

It seems Kanye West is not celebrating the release of his new album DONDA, taking to social media to reveal his album was put out without his approval.

The 44-year-old singer, who surprised everyone at his listening party after Kim Kardashian was on stage wearing a wedding dress, has accused Universal Music Group of releasing his album without his prior authorization.

Kanye wrote on Sunday just hours after the official release, “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”

He also shared with his fans and followers that Universal made changes to the album, including the removal of the 24th track Jail Pt 2featuring DaBaby, following the scandal caused by homophobic remarks, which caused his exit from a number of music festivals.

The controversial song also featured a collaboration with Marilyn Manson, with both of the artists attending his listening party, trending on social media, not only for DaBaby’s presence, but also for Manson’s sexual assault accusations, that involve Hollywood actress Evan Rachel Wood.

And while Universal Music Group has yet to comment on the singer’s accusations, it was reported that a representative of the music label described Kanye’s claims as “preposterous.”

