Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, and Jennifer Lopez are the cutest besties

This weekend was the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy and the stars now only showed up and showed out, but it seems that some new friendships were formed at the elaborate show.

Some of the celebrities in attendance were Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and Ciara and Vanessa Bryant. Prior to the show on Saturday, Bryant was seen boarding a flight to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City before hopping on a private jet to get to Italy. Bryant wore a bomber jacket that had a cheetah and rose print on it, with black leggings, and white sneakers.

While at the show, the 39-year-old posted several photos of herself and her celebrity friends to Instagram. Bryant stunned in a royal blue gown with her long dark hair styled down. In one of the many posts she put up, Bryant, Ciara, and Lopez all cozied up for the camera. The series of photos showed the three friends doing a kissy face and then a silly face. The 39-year-old captioned the post, “😘😘 @ciara @jlo.”

Bryant also posted to her stories a group photo of her with other friends including Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. She wrote the text over the picture saying, “Middle of the night shenanigans in Venice with this crew!”