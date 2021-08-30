Kim Kardashian is building an organic vegetable garden of her dreams

Kim Kardashian loves to live an active and healthy lifestyle. Since embarking on her fitness journey with her trainer, the SKIMS founder seems to be living her healthiest, best life. To accompany her intense gym routine, Kardashian is also eating mainly plant based.

To keep up with her healthy living, the Daily Mail reported that Kardashian has been designing and building her own garden in the backyard of her Calabasas home to provide fresh produce for herself and her family. Aerial photos show a massive circular structure that has been nicknamed as the Garden of Wonders.

As seen in the photos, the organic vegetable garden looks like it will be home to various organic vegetables for the KKW Beauty founder and her four children, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and two year old Psalm to eat.

According to a source reported by the Daily Mail, “It’s an organic vegetable and fruit garden. There are planters like boxes that cross the ground level between which you can walk. “She plants a lot of different things,” the source added, noting that there are fruit trees nearby as well.

Healthy food is not the only thing Kardashian is planning for her backyard. Reportedly, Kardashian has been working on also building a ‘Lil Hidden Hills’ in the backyard of her mansion. As reported by the Daily Mail, ‘Lil Hidden Hills’ will have a KKW Beauty store, a Starbucks, a Lego castle and an ATM machine for her and her children to enjoy.