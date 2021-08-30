Sebastián Yatra enjoys Dolce & Gabbana’s couture show
Sebastián Yatra enjoys Dolce & Gabbana’s couture show filming A-listers

While in the ‘City of Canals,’ the Colombian sensation enjoyed more than luxury fashion

Sebastián Yatra is our new celebrity paparazzi! The singer traveled to Venice, one of Italy’s most famous cities, to attend Dolce & Gabbana’s latest couture show. While in the “City of Canals,” the Colombian sensation enjoyed more than luxury fashion.

Surrounded by hundreds of the brand’s super-rich clients, Yatra had the opportunity to sit at the St Mark’s Square, steps away from Zoe Saldana, Vanessa Bryant, Jennifer Lopez, Sean Combs, Doja Cat, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Monica Bellucci, Christian Bale, Dame Helen Mirren, Kitty Spencer, and many more A-listers.

The “Pareja del Año” interpreter gave his followers a glimpse of the Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana Alta Moda collection, not forgetting to capture the eldest of the Kardashian sisters and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, Heidi Klum, Luis Fonsi, among others.

The extraordinary show of 20-minutes included a performance of Jennifer Hudson belting out “Nessum Dorma,” and brought a younger generation of models to the runways, including Chance, Jessie James and D’Lila Star (daughters Sean Combs), Deva (daughter of Monica Bellucci), Emmeline, (daughter of Christian Bale) and Leni (daughter of Heidi Klum).

Right after the designers received a standing ovation, the rain started to fall heavily, and that’s when Yatra decided to stay and take a closer look at the designs. According to the singer, it was a magical moment.


