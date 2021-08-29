Lele Pons and Guaynaa buy their first house together

Lele Pons just reached an important milestone. The 25-year-old singer and social media personality bought her first house alongside her boyfriend, Guaynaa, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper.

Lele posted a photo on Instagram, showing herself and Guaynaa kissing and hugging on the driveway of their new place. She captioned it: “WE BOUGHT A HOUSE!”

Guaynaa shared a similar post on Instagram, including a photo of the two in front of the house and a clip of Lele dancing excitedly in celebration. Their dog, Toby, also got a photo of his own, sitting and looking happy in his new place.

“New house, new life!” Guaynaa captioned his post.

The couple shared a bit of their journey on their Instagram stories, showing how excited they were despite all the work they need to do to set up and complete their new home. Lele posted a photo of herself in the mirror and showed a video of their beautiful new place, with floor-to-ceiling windows and bright white floors. In one photo, Lele showed a room with unfinished walls and furniture. She wrote: “Long way to go but gonna be great!”