Sylvester Stallone celebrates daughter’s 25th birthday with loving Instagram post

Sylvester Stallone celebrated his daughter’s 25th birthday with a sweet social media post, calling her a “source of bravery and pride.” Sylvester took to Instagram to share a photo of the two and to celebrate his daughter’s special day.
In the photo, Sylvester and Sophia hug and smile at the camera. He wrote: “We wish our wonderful @sophiastallone a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You have been a source of bravery and pride since the moment you were born… We love you.”
Sylvester has three kids with his current wife, Jennifer Flavin, whom she married in 1997. Their names are Sophie, Sistine, and Scarlett. Sylvester has two boys from his previous marriage with Sasha Czack, named Sage and Seargeoh. Sage passed away in 2012 due to heart disease.
Sophia shared several snaps of her birthday celebration, including one of her birthday cake, which humorously celebrated her incoming quarter-life crisis.
Sylvester Stallone often shares images of his family and daughters. A month ago, on his 75th birthday, he shared a photo with his daughters and called himself a ‘lucky man.’ He wrote: “I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol”
Sylvester Stallone remains a prominent Hollywood star, having plenty of performances in a variety of movies. This year, he voiced a character in “The Suicide Squad,” the much-awaited redo of the franchise. In 2019 he starred in another Rambo film, a physically demanding role. In the near future, he is slated to appear in the new entry of the beloved Expandables series, and the films “Little America” and “Samaritan.”