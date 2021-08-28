Daniella Pineda has the best response to complaints over her ‘Cowboy Bebop’ look

A couple of days ago, the first look at the live-action adaptation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ was released. Daniella Pineda, one of the leads of the series, was cast as the iconic Faye Valentine, an anime character that fans have treasured since the show’s release in 1998. Following some responses posted by toxic fans, Daniella addressed their complaints in the best way possible.

In her Instagram stories, Daniella addressed some of the most recurring comments, specifically how she doesn’t look exactly like the anime character and is not wearing the correct outfit.

“First, I wanted to apologize to the fans that I did not anatomically match the Faye Valentine character. Six foot, double D size breasts, 2-inch waist,” she said. “You know, they looked everywhere for that woman and they couldn’t find her. It’s kind of weird. So, they just went with my short ass.”

Franchises like ‘Cowboy Bebop’ are zealously protected by fans, at times loudly expressing their misogyny and racism when actors and actresses are cast in parts that they’d visualized differently.

Daniella also addressed the complains over her Mexican descent and the fact that she was cast as a character that has long been interpreted as Japanese. “You know, there was talk about like, ‘Can we put Daniella in a time machine and maybe give her different parents so she has different genetic information to make her look better?’ It proved to be too complicated,” she said.