Lupita Nyong’o posts tribute on the anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s death

Lupita Nyong’o posted a moving tribute following the 1 year anniversary of the death of her friend and costar, Chadwick Boseman.

On Saturday, the actress posted her thoughts on social media, sharing a photo of herself laughing alongside Boseman.

She wrote: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.” Her followers were quick to leave comments on her post. “My heart,” wrote Viola Davis, alongside broken heart emojis.

Lupita and Chadwick starred in “Black Panther” together, where they played lovers onscreen. The actress has been candid about her experience with Chadwick’s death and how much her friendship with him meant to her. She called him someone who had a “quiet and powerful energy,” “who showed up to every rehearsal and training and shoot day with his game face on.”

The sequel to the Marvel movie is currently in production, and is titled, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” It will be directed by Ryan Coogler, with Chadwick’s role of T’Challa not being recast out of respect for his memory.