Penelope Disick
FRESH DYE

Kourtney Kardashian gives Penelope Disick a red rockstar look for the summer

Penelope is ready to start her own band

-Los Angeles

Travis Barker isn’t just influencing Kourtney Kardashian’s rockstar look- her and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope Disick now has some freshly dyed bright red hair for summer. Barker gifted Penelope her own customized drum set for her 9th birthday and with the new hair, she can front her own band once she masters it. It looks like they opted for an in-home salon treatment and Kourtney shared a pic of Penelope mid dye along with how it turned out.

Penelope Disick©Kourtney Kardashian
Penelope Disick
Penelope Disick©Penelope Disick
Penelope Disick

In the comments, Penelope‘s new look was compared to Ariel and her aunt Kylie, who also rocked red hair in the past. There were plenty of comments praising the look but of course, there had to be some haters. One person wrote, “why ruin your kid’s hair.”

RELATED:

Scott Disick celebrates daughter Penelope’s birthday, girlfriend Amelia Hamlin leaves sweet comment

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama calls Kourtney Kardashian her stepmom

Penelope isn’t the only one rocking fresh hair. Her mom Kourtney chopped her long black hair into a bob after letting Barker give her a quarantine haircut.

The happy couple has been enjoying their time out of quarantine and Kourtney even helped Barker overcome his fear of flying after almost dying in a plane crash in 2008. After a trip to Mexico, he faced his fears again as they headed to Italy for a vacation. Per TMZ, they spent their Friday on a beach in San Fruttuoso, Genoa, Italy.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more