Kourtney Kardashian gives Penelope Disick a red rockstar look for the summer

Travis Barker isn’t just influencing Kourtney Kardashian’s rockstar look- her and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope Disick now has some freshly dyed bright red hair for summer. Barker gifted Penelope her own customized drum set for her 9th birthday and with the new hair, she can front her own band once she masters it. It looks like they opted for an in-home salon treatment and Kourtney shared a pic of Penelope mid dye along with how it turned out.

©Kourtney Kardashian



Penelope Disick

©Penelope Disick



Penelope Disick

In the comments, Penelope‘s new look was compared to Ariel and her aunt Kylie, who also rocked red hair in the past. There were plenty of comments praising the look but of course, there had to be some haters. One person wrote, “why ruin your kid’s hair.”

Penelope isn’t the only one rocking fresh hair. Her mom Kourtney chopped her long black hair into a bob after letting Barker give her a quarantine haircut.