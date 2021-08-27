Kim Kardashian wears a wedding dress and leaves Donda event holding Kanye West’s hand

Kanye West pleaded for his soon to be ex-wife Kim Kardashian to “come back” earlier this month and people are wondering if it all paid off after last night. Following the rapper’s latest “Donda” listening party in Chicago, video footage shared by a fan account showed the couple with a divorce pending holding hands as they left the event. Even more interesting, Kim was dressed in a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress which included a long veil and train. Kanye’s face was covered with what looked like a stocking again and Kim pulled his hand at one point to slow him down so she wouldn’t get her heel caught in a vent.

Another video of @KanyeWest and @KimKardashian leaving the #DONDA event in Chicago tonight (8.26.21) pic.twitter.com/aVJqkemxJk — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 27, 2021

Considering West has made an estimated $12 Million from his ‘Donda’ listening parties so far, it‘s clear all the strange publicity stunts he’s pulling off are working off. This is leaving some wondering if the whole divorce is even real, especially after what looked like the recreation of their nuptials.

But according to Page Six, a source said the exes did not “recreate” their 2014 nuptials and West just wanted Kardashian to partake in his “performance art.” “They’ve always supported each other’s endeavors and have always collaborated and will continue to do so,” a source said. “Kim was happy to do it and will always support Kanye.”

It’s possible all the attention, millions, brief relationship with another woman and confidence has helped Kanye get his groove back when it comes to his relationship with Kim. After Kanye filed documents to legally change his full name to “Ye” a source told E! Kim has no plans in getting rid of the “West” in her name following the divorce. A source told E! News the reason is, “because West is the kids last name, she plans to keep it too.” ”It makes it easier and not confusing for them. They are always going to be a family and family unit. She feels like it‘s in the kids best interest to all have the same last name,” they added. As noted by the outlet, her beauty line is named “KKW,” and who knows how much work and money it would take to get rid of the W.