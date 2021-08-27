Michael Schumacher: new revelations about his terrifying accident

It’s been eight years since Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher had a terrifying accident and up to this point, there have been few details about his state of health. The seven-time F1 champion is one of the most successful racing drivers in history and his final season was in 2012 before he officially retired for the second time. Then in December 2013 while the father of 2 was skiing with his then 14-year-old son Mick, he fell, hit his head on a rock, and sustained a serious head injury.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he had 2 surgeries and if he had not been wearing a ski helmet, he would have likely died. The severe craniocerebral trauma led to six months in a coma. When he woke up he was transferred to a rehabilitation unit in Lausanne, Switzerland before leaving to continue treatment at home. Since then his health has been described as a “mysterious secret.” The main reason reportedly surrounds his wife Corrina who has barely spoken to the media- but on September 15th that’s going to change because Netflix is releasing a documentary about the driver‘s life that will shed some light on his health that has been authorized by his family.

©GettyImages



Michael Schumacher and Corrina 1995

Before the film, there has really only been 2 updates given about Michael: his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt who admitted that communication with Michael was not the same as before, and his wife who said in November 2019, that the driver was “in the best possible hands.” The documentary promises to reveal some of the mysteries surrounding the current state of the Kaiser with the authorization and testimonies of his wife and children, as well as with the participation of several specialists, former teammates, rivals, and active drivers.

Netflix has released the trailer where Corrina says emotionally, “When I met him, I felt that he is a special person. I think he is very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He shows me every day how strong he is.” The knife goes even deeper as his two children spoke of their father, “He is my father and I am proud of him,” says his daughter Gina Maria. “When I look at him, I think: ‘I want to be like that,’” says his son Mick, who was with him at the time of the accident and has since followed in his dad‘s Formula 1 footsteps.