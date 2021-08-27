Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are engaged!

It seems Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are officially ready to tie the knot!

And while the two stars have yet to confirm the news, a close source to the Hollywood couple revealed the engagement, as it was later reported by multiple outlets.

The pair are known for keeping their relationship private, after starting their romance following their role in the 2015 film Sky and attending the Toronto International Film Festival, Diane and Norman were spotted sharing a romantic kiss.

The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2018, however they prefer to keep their family out of the public eye, keeping her name or birth date private.

Diane talked about their parenting during a 2019 interview, admitting that she was thrilled for her new family, and confessing that Norman was “very great with her,” even stating that the actor looks at her daughter “with unconditional love,“ then joked, ”I wish he would look at me like that.”

The actress was previously married to French director Guillaume Canet, divorcing in 2006 following five years of marriage, and later starting a 10-year relationship with Joshua Jackson until 2016.

While the actor, best known for his role in The Walking Dead shares a 21-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen.