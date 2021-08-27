Kendall Jenner wasn’t shy about kissing Devin Booker at lunch in Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been enjoying their romantic Italian getaway. The other day the famous couple were spotted on a luxurious yacht together soaking in the sun in Capri, Italy. This trip has been nothing short of a PDA moment between the supermodel and NBA player.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple headed back to their yacht after having lunch.

The other day the 25-year-old and Suns player were at an Italian lunch together. For the outing, Jenner wore a floral patterned vest top with a green mini skirt, and an orange clutch under her arm. She wore dark sunglasses on her face and her brown hair was styled straight down.

Booker wore an all-white outfit that consisted of a white t-shirt and matching basketball shorts with orange sneakers. He too wore sunglasses. While at their table, Jenner wrapped her arms around Booker’s shoulders and kissed his cheek. Booker had a soft smile on his face as his supermodel girlfriend packed on the PDA.

After lunch, the two headed back to their yacht to change back into their bathing suits and soak in more of the Mediterranean sun.

This European vacation is not the first time we‘ve seen the couple in their bathing suits basking in the sun. After Booker returned home from competing in the Tokyo Olympics, he celebrated his gold medal win by heading to the lake with Jenner and his dog Raven.

The athlete shared photos from the trip which included a pic of the supermodel with the medal around her neck drinking beer. The model looked as content as ever as she posed in front of an American Flag in a green bikini and matching hat.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Jenner is dating an Olympic athlete, considering she her dad Caitlyn Jenner took gold for the decathlon in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.