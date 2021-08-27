Did Camila cut her Cabello? Singer and actress debuts new hairdo

Did Camila cut her Cabello? —See what we did there? Cabello, hair, anyways! The singer and actress debuted the new hairdo on social media. The Latina Cinderella shared on her Instagram account her blunt, shoulder-length bob.

Although we still don’t know if it is a lace front wig o her natural hair, the scissors behind her chic look belong to Greece-born LA-based hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. The expert is behind Camila’s hair, including the iconic braided ponytail and curly bangs she rocked during her in-studio performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Don‘t Go Yet” singer revisited the show, but this time virtually. The 24-year-old star wore an all-black ensemble and let her hair and neon graphic eyeliner steal the show. Cabello is currently promoting her first movie and first leading role. The singer and actress stars in the remake of Cinderella, an Amazon Studios film that follows the story of a modern-day princess with big dreams.

Contrary to the story we all grew up knowing, Amazon’s Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take where our ambitious heroine, with the help of her Fab G, perseveres to have a career instead of quitting everything for love.