Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky spotted surfing and having fun in Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were spotted surfing and hanging out together in Byron Bay. The couple is currently spending their time in their home near the bay, where there are strict lockdown measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their beach outing and surf session, Chris and Elsa wore matching black suits, with both looking relaxed and comfortable in each other’s presence.

©GrosbyGroup



Chris and Elsa getting ready to surf in Byron Bay.

The paparazzi captured photos of the couple catching a couple of waves and later on, of Elsa surfing on her own while Chris played with a cricket bat near the shore.

©GrosbyGroup



Chris shows off his abs as he waits for the right wave.

The couple has been living in Byron Bay for the past couple of years, in a mansion that’s valued at 30$ million, and appear to love their proximity to the beach. According to the Daily Mail, they’ve been looking to move to a place in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire.

Chris and Elsa are happy to live in Australia, calling attention to the location’s wildlife over their social media. Recently, Chris stumbled into some controversy when he refused to appear in a star-studded ad campaign asking for people to get their shots in Australia. Per the Daily Mail, a couple of months ago, Chris was offered a shot ahead of time, with the government asking him to participate in the COVID-19 campaign in exchange.