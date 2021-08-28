Loading the player...

Exclusive: Carlos Vives and his wife, Claudia Elena Vásquez, celebrate 20 years of love

From Los Angeles, California, the admired couple chatted with HOLA! USA, sharing their twentieth-anniversary plans.

Carlos Vives and his wife Claudia Elena Vásquez are celebrating two decades of love this summer﻿. The couple is visiting the city of Los Angeles, California, since Carlos will be performing at the legendary Hollywood Bowl this weekend. Accompanied by none other than the city’s famous Philharmonic under the direction of world renowned Latin American artist, living legend Gustavo Dudamel.

While the couple was visiting Hollywood, we had the opportunity to talk to them about their plans for this important anniversary. While they posed for the cameras in the most candid and romantic way, they revealed their unedited feelings for each other… not only what they most love about one another, but also what annoys them the most, and how they’re able to cope with unpleasant gossip that sometimes circulates in the media. This will be an open-hearted interview!

Carlos Vives and Claudia Vasquez HOLA! USA Digital Cover©Hola
Photo: Nunu | Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony | Stylist: Poshenko


Carlos, let’s start from the beginning… What did you think of Claudia the first time you laid eyes on her?
What about you Claudia? What did you feel when you saw Carlos for the first time?

CLAUDIA ELENA VASQUEZ Y CARLOS VIVES HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Nunu | Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony | Stylist: Poshenko


Carlos, do you remember a time in the beginning of your relationship when you would see Claudia arrive and you’d feel butterflies in your stomach?
And you Claudia?
Carlos… Was there an AHA MOMENT when you just knew you could go to the end of the world with this woman?
Claudia, when did you feel Carlos could be the love of your life?
CLAUDIA ELENA VASQUEZ Y CARLOS VIVES HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Nunu | Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony | Stylist: Poshenko


It’s been 20 years since then… Carlos, did you ever imagine you would come this far?
Claudia, here you are, 20 years later with two children and a beautiful family together.
Carlos, being the poet that you are… Would you be able to define what love is in a few words?
And Claudia, how would you define love?
CLAUDIA ELENA VASQUEZ Y CARLOS VIVES HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Nunu | Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony | Stylist: Poshenko


Carlos, looking back at these 20 years in your relationship, if you could change anything, would you?
Claudia, would you do anything diﬀerent?
Carlos, What did you learn about Claudia that you didn’t already know when she became a mother?
Claudia, what did you learn about Carlos when he became the father of your children?
Carlos Vives and his wife, Claudia Elena Vásquez©Hola
Photo: Nunu | Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony | Stylist: Poshenko


Carlos, it is said that in order to love someone, you have to admire the person as well. What is it you admire most about Claudia?
Claudia, what do you most admire about your husband when it comes to his career?
Carlos, now that your wife isn’t listening, hahahahaha… Does Claudia have any flaws that can annoy you now and then?
Nobody’s perfect, not even CARLOS VIVES, hahahaha! Claudia, what do you find most challenging about living with him?
CLAUDIA ELENA VASQUEZ Y CARLOS VIVES HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Nunu | Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony | Stylist: Poshenko


I’m sure that in the course of 20 years you must’ve experienced all sorts of things… Carlos, what is your secret for overcoming obstacles that one encounters in such a long relationship?
And Claudia, what is your secret for falling in love every single day after dealing with obstacle that can get in the way of a relationship?
Carlos, as you were saying earlier, even if you don’t want to, you must hear entertainment gossip from time to time. How does it feel when you read comments from people that without knowing you have an opinion about your family, your wife and talk freely about your personal life?
Lately you’ve been the target of criticism regarding family disagreements. Is it diﬃcult for you to hear the things they say about you in the media? Do they hurt or do they have no eﬀect on you? How do you handle such things in order to emerge victorious and not let it aﬀect your self-esteem?
CLAUDIA ELENA VASQUEZ Y CARLOS VIVES HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Nunu | Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony | Stylist: Poshenko


Carlos, when it comes to love, and using your relationship with Claudia as an example, what would you like your children to learn?
Claudia, what would you like your children to learn about love with both of you as an example?
In our last conversation you mentioned that Claudia had come to your life to teach you the value of things… can you tell us what that is?
What helped you support Carlos’ career at moments when he might have lacked inspiration? Were there moments when you were afraid that working together might damage the relationship, that going into business together would aﬀect your love for each other, like we’ve seen so many times before with other couples?
Portada Digital Carlos y Claudia HOLA! USA©Hola
Photo: Nunu | Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony | Stylist: Poshenko

We wish this amazing couple many more years of love and happiness together. Thank you for your valuable time! May you shine bright at the Hollywood Bowl!

Credits:

Photo: Nunu
Hair and Makeup: Paul Anthony
Stylist: Poshenko
Video: Nunu
Video Edition: Daniel Niera

Looks Wardrobe:

Look (blue) Claudia: Vestido @glaudibyjohanahernandez / Jewelry @androhmedaLook
Look (sparkly) Claudia: Vestido @glaudibyjohanahernandez / Jewelry @androhmeda
Suit (black) Carlos: Suit @regardstylehouse / Jewelry @androhmeda
Look (pink) Claudia: Vestido @glaudibyjohanahernandez / Jewelry @regardstylehouse / Carlos: Jacket @ysl / Shirt @ysl / Boots @maisonpriveepr_la

