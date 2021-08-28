Exclusive: Carlos Vives and his wife, Claudia Elena Vásquez, celebrate 20 years of love

I admire Carlos enormously, and in those moments when we are going through something diﬃcult and argue, I take a deep breath and often talk to my sister Isa and my friends. I always come back to what keeps us together, our love for Colombia, our projects: Tras La Perla, Rio Grande, our brands Gaira Música Local, Cumbia House and his whole philosophy as an artist. And to be honest, there is no other place that makes me happier than the Vives Universe. So this is what helps me deal with those obstacles we often encounter in our relationship.

I understand it’s a flaw some people have, not ours, gossip is an industry and those people have to make a living - he says this in an understanding manner and without giving it much importance-. It’s obviously not something I value.

Carlos, as you were saying earlier, even if you don’t want to, you must hear entertainment gossip from time to time. How does it feel when you read comments from people that without knowing you have an opinion about your family, your wife and talk freely about your personal life?

Lately you’ve been the target of criticism regarding family disagreements. Is it diﬃcult for you to hear the things they say about you in the media? Do they hurt or do they have no eﬀect on you? How do you handle such things in order to emerge victorious and not let it aﬀect your self-esteem?