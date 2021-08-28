Exclusive: Carlos Vives and his wife, Claudia Elena Vásquez, celebrate 20 years of love

Carlos Vives and his wife Claudia Elena Vásquez are celebrating two decades of love this summer. The couple is visiting the city of Los Angeles, California, since Carlos will be performing at the legendary Hollywood Bowl this weekend. Accompanied by none other than the city’s famous Philharmonic under the direction of world renowned Latin American artist, living legend Gustavo Dudamel.
While the couple was visiting Hollywood, we had the opportunity to talk to them about their plans for this important anniversary. While they posed for the cameras in the most candid and romantic way, they revealed their unedited feelings for each other… not only what they most love about one another, but also what annoys them the most, and how they’re able to cope with unpleasant gossip that sometimes circulates in the media. This will be an open-hearted interview!
Exclusive: Carlos Vives, with his wife Claudia Elena Vásquez, premieres online concert directed by Gustavo Dudamel
We wish this amazing couple many more years of love and happiness together. Thank you for your valuable time! May you shine bright at the Hollywood Bowl!
