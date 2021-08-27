People think Khloe Kardashian altered her look again in her recent Instagram stories

Once again, people are thinking that Khloe Kardashian has altered her look online. The 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Thursday night to chat about her Good American jeans.

©Khloe Kardashian



People are saying the Good American founder looked different on her Instagram stories Thursday night.

In the social media video, the reality star was wearing a brown cropped t-shirt and dark high-waisted black jeans that showed off her toned abs. Kardashian’s long blonde hair was parted in the middle and styled down in beach waves. She chatted about and plugged the bootcut jeans from her successful line saying, “I am so thrilled to be bringing back our most innovative pair of jeans ever, always fits.”

©GrosbyGroup



She wore a cropped t-shirt and jeans that showed off her toned abs.

As the Revenge Body author chatted away, social media could not help but notice how different Kardashian looked in her stories. People said she looked much, much tanner than usual. It could have easily been a filter that the 37-year-old was using during the recording but either way, it easily stirred up conversation with her followers. Kardashian is known for altering her pictures and using the FaceTune app.

In other related Kardashian news, her on and off again boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson is under fire from Kardashian fans for something he recently said. The 30-year-old tried to be inspirational on Instagram the other day when he spoke about “improving your health, your career, your life.” He said in order to do this, “Keep showing up. Keep showing up. Keep showing up. The unasked for advice was a caption alongside a series of photos of the NBA player playing basketball.