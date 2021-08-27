Demi Lovato debuts meaningful hand tattoo: ‘Love Will Live Forever’

Demi Lovato is marking a new chapter in life with new ink! The 29-year-old singer debuted a massive hand tattoo on her personal Instagram account.

Loading the player...

The talented artist, who is known for having some incredible tattoos, celebrated their birthday with a new hand piece, inspired from Infinite Universe’s song Beautiful Chorus.

The design seems to be a drawing, with some of the lyrics written across the top of their hand, “Love Will Live Forever in the Infinite Universe,” and stars and planets surrounding the new tattoo, adding a crescent moon on one of their fingers.

The tattoo was made by none other than celebrity artist Dr. Woo, as Demi revealed on Instagram stories, writing “THANK YOU @_dr_woo_ for making exactly what I asked for!!!! It‘s perfect!!!,” adding ”Lyrics by @beautifulchorus.”

This seems to be another meaningful tattoo for the star, as they recently opened up about her journey, following their failed engagement with actor Max Ehrich, and debuting their new TV show on Peacock TV.