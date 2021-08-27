Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum went grocery shopping and grabbed food together

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are rumored to be the new it couple in Hollywood. The two actors were spotted earlier this week grabbing iced coffee and riding bikes together in New York City. Now, the other day the actors were seen running errands together.
On Thursday, the ‘Step Up’ actor and the ‘Divergent’ actress were photographed leaving a supermarket together in upstate New York. Tatum pushed a cart with grocery bags in it as Kravitz walked alongside him carrying flowers in one hand and a bag in the other.
Tatum and Kravitz met on the set of a new film that the actress is directing for the first time ever. In addition to putting on a show for the paparazzi (and the rest of the world) causing speculation, the Internet just did some snooping and realized that the ‘Magic Mike’ actor is following multiple Kravitz Instagram accounts.
Fan account @ZoeKravitzSource first noticed that the actor was following four accounts the other day, according to the Daily Mail. The accounts the 41-year-old is following are @zkluv, @zoekravitzinc, @zoekravitzsource, and @kravitzupdate.
According to a source reported by Cosmopolitan magazine, the two are more than just friends. “There‘s more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe. They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more.”
Just as photos proved Kravitz and Tatum getting to know each other a little better this week,
the ‘Big Little Lies’ star has just finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman earlier this week after being married for only two years, according to Entertainment Tonight. It was the 32-year-old’s decision to file for divorce in late 2020.