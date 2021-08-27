Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum went grocery shopping and grabbed food together

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are rumored to be the new it couple in Hollywood. The two actors were spotted earlier this week grabbing iced coffee and riding bikes together in New York City. Now, the other day the actors were seen running errands together.

On Thursday, the ‘Step Up’ actor and the ‘Divergent’ actress were photographed leaving a supermarket together in upstate New York. Tatum pushed a cart with grocery bags in it as Kravitz walked alongside him carrying flowers in one hand and a bag in the other.

Tatum and Kravitz met on the set of a new film that the actress is directing for the first time ever. In addition to putting on a show for the paparazzi (and the rest of the world) causing speculation, the Internet just did some snooping and realized that the ‘Magic Mike’ actor is following multiple Kravitz Instagram accounts.