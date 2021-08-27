Rafael Nadal takes his family on a yacht vacation in the Mediterranean Sea

Rafael Nadal is spending quality time with his family in the Mediterranean Sea. The Spanish tennis player took his massive yacht to Sardinia — the second largest island in Italy known for being a top summer and beach destination, thanks to its clear and pristine waters.

The 35-year-old athlete’s Sunreef catamaran named Great White is an 80-footer custom cruiser with an interior that reportedly spans almost 4,000 square feet. The boat is so famous and recognizable that while sailing, a family onboard another yacht got close to Nadal’s vessel to meet him. Rafael was prompted to greet and treat them with an autographed gift.

Known as one of the largest boats in its class, Nadal’s yacht features a massive main salon with two 77-inch sports-center televisions, a dining area, and a lounge.

When Nadal and his family get tired of swimming, they can rest in the bedrooms and flip down the ceiling TV above the beds. Besides the walk-in dressing room and the private balcony, his friends and other relatives can stay in one of the three guest cabins.

Among the exterior amenities, the Great White features a dining area with a weatherproof TV, a relaxation area with sun pads, a hydraulic swim platform, Jet Skis, water toys, and more.