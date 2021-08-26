Beyoncé and daughter Rumi get all dressed up for private helicopter ride

Beyoncé and her baby girl, Rumi Carter, got all dressed up for an extravagant outing--and it’s the most adorable thing ever.

On Wednesday, August 25, the “Crazy In Love” singer posed a boomerang on Instagram, which shows the mother-daughter duo walking toward a private helicopter. In the clip, the Grammy winner and her 4-year-old daughter are holding hands as they head toward the luxurious vehicle.

Looking amazing as always, Beyoncé is wearing a long-sleeved orange top and a fuchsia pink mini skirt with a pair of nude heels. Rumi is also embracing a colorful wardrobe, wearing a multi-printed sleeveless dress with a pair of sneakers.

In other slides from the same post, the mother of three also shared a series of solo pics, showings fans a front-facing view of her beautiful outfit. Letting the photos speak for themselves, the singer shared them without a caption.

This post is a big moment for Beyoncé, who very rarely gives us a glimpse at Rumi, her twin brother, Sir, 4, or their older sister Blue Ivy, 9. The singer’s boomerang is the latest peek fans have seen of Rumi since her appearance in her mom’s most recent Ivy Park campaign alongside her siblings.

Seeing the colorful outfits from both parties, it’s no surprise that Yonce’s little ones are getting their style inspiration from the singer and her husband, Jay-Z. She talked about her personal style in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“My kids and I came up with ‘Fashion Fridays,’” she told the outlet back in October. “Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to laugh off this crazy year together.”

It’s no secret that Bey’s family is tight knit, which also extends to her mother, Tina Knowles. The protective mama recently fired back at those criticizing her daughter for wearing such an expensive piece of jewelry in her new Tiffany ad with Jay-Z.