Selena Gomez says she is proud of her work in Disney after making jokes in previous interview

Selena Gomez is one Disney’s brightest stars. While she was promoting her new TV series, ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ she made a passing joke regarding her time in the Disney Channel. She recently clarified that she was only joking.

One of Selena’s first television roles was in ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place,’ the Disney production responsible for launching her career. She worked there from 2007 to 2012, spending a significant part of her teen years working for Disney.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn‘t know exactly what I was doing,” she said at the Television Critics Association alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. ”I was a kid I didn’t know what I was doing, I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.”

Soon after, she went on RadioTimes and explained her comments. She was asked if she was reluctant to return to TV, she said “No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I‘m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”

“I have to say, I’m very lucky,” Selena said. “As a female in my position, I was taken care of and I’ve only had lovely experiences, so I’m grateful for that.”

Her co-star, Steve Martin interjected and said that Selena said those comments in a “jokey” way. “I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way,” he said. ”And then I see it gets interpreted – sometimes they‘ll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline – but it was completely just all in fun. I’ve signed my life away to Marty Short, you think I like that?”