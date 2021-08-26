Ryan Reynolds perfectly trolls wife Blake Lively for her birthday

Nothing says, “I love you” quite like a good troll...at least, according to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Fans of the famous couple already know these two love to make fun of one another, and even on special occasions like birthdays, the jokes never stop. This week, Lively turned 34, and her husband had a (not so) sweet message about the day she was born.

This story starts earlier this week, when Reynolds shared a video on TikTok of himself dancing along to Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit single “Fantasy.” The song is heavily featured in his new film, Free Guy.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the video to reach Mariah, which caused the five-time Grammy winner to duet the video on her own account and give the actor some serious side-eye for his questionable choreography.

Fast forward to Wednesday, August 25, Reynolds shared his excitement over Carey’s acknowledgement of his video, re-posting her TikTok video on his Instagram Story and calling it, “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th.”

Of course, his wife’s birthday also happens to be August 25.

While Blake didn’t acknowledge her husband’s latest troll, this is nothing new for the couple, who have become famous for making fun of one another every chance they get.

Most recently, prior to Reynolds’ sweet birthday wish, Blake was the one doing the trolling while celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first date, returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

“10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date,’” The Gossip Girl actress wrote alongside a photo of the couple showing off their date night looks. “But in much more comfortable shoes.”