Will Kim Kardashian drop West from her name?

Yesterday, rapper Kanye West made headlines earlier this week for wanting to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to “Ye,” a nickname the rapper and fans often called him. According to court documents, the reason for the 44-year-old changing his name is due to “personal reasons.” This news left people wondering if the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West would be dropping her last name.

The couple has been married for almost seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year.

The reality star filed for divorce from West back in February of this year and although Kardashian has not publicly addressed this news, sources close to Kardashian and West spoke on her behalf. “Kim will not eliminate West from her name or the names of her children.”

According to TMZ sources, the SKIMS founder feels “it‘s important for her to keep the same last name as her four children, and there are no plans to change North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint’s last names, either.”

It does not come as a surprise that West filed to legally change his name. He has expressed his love for the name within the past few years. During an interview with radio host Big Boy in 2018 the rapper said, “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,’” he explained. “So I‘m you, I’m us, it’s us. [The title] went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything.”

Last month, the 40-year-old attended West’s listening party for his anticipated album ‘Donda’ and she brought their children with her. The couple, who were friends for years, got married in May 2014 and have four children together - seven-year-old North, three-year-old Chicago, five-year-old Saint, and two-year-old Psalm.