Britney Spears is trying to land boyfriend Sam Asghari a role in ‘Fast and Furious’

Britney Spears can’t rave about her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, enough--and she’s hoping her high praises will land him a role in the beloved Fast and Furious franchise.

On Wednesday, August 25, the pop star posted a sweet photo for her 33.6 million loyal followers, which features her flashing a big smile alongside her boyfriend, who is looking sternly into the camera. The 39-year-old has been dating the Iranian personal trainer since 2016.

In her caption, Spears listed some of her favorite qualities about Sam, ending her note by letting the people in charge of the Fast and Furious franchise that they need to keep an eye out for him.

“Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook 👨🏽‍🍳!” she wrote under the photo of them. “Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star 🌟🏎️👗🤓 !!!!”

Asghari responded to Britney’s praises by poking fun at the nickname she gave him in the caption, writing, “Yes 👍🏽 F that a**hole 😂.”

The “...Baby One More Time” singer met the fitness trainer on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video five years ago. In 2018, Sam told Men’s Health he was “excited to meet one of the biggest artists of all time.”

Spears’ beau recently told photographers in Los Angeles that he is “always going to support [Britney] in whatever she wants” and “if she’s happy, I’m happy.”