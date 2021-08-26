Olivia Rodrigo gives Paramore songwriting credits on hit song ‘Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo is giving writing credit on her successful single Good 4 Uto two members of the iconic rock band Paramore.

Fans of the singer were quick to point out the similarities between Paramore’s 2007 hit song Misery Business and Olivia’s single Good 4 U, making it a conversation topic all over TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

And while Hayley Williams and former guitarist of the band Joshua Farro, the new credited writers, have yet to talk about Olivia’s song, it was a representative of Paramore’s publishers, Warner Chappell Music, who revealed the credits.

Warner’s representative took to Twitter to announce ‘Good 4 U’ had reached number one in the U.S. and congratulated Hayley and Joshua for their writing influence, “Huge shoutout to our writers Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro,” they wrote.

It seems there’s no bad blood between the two artists, although they were not credited right away when the song was released in May, however it was reported that both teams had been in touch and “the production credits were updated to include an interpolation of Misery Business, alongside Rodrigo and the track‘s producer, Dan Nigro.”

Hayley then took to Instagram stories to repost from her account, writing about the achievement, “our publisher is wildin rn.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Olivia decides to credit an artist for her work, adding Taylor Swift and producer Jack Antonoff on 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back after it was pointed out that it contains an interpolation of the 2017 song New Year‘s Day.